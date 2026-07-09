Former Canterbury Prep Teacher Jailed for Historic Child Sex Offences

A former boarding school teacher from Canterbury has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for historic child sex offences involving two boys at Junior King’s School between 1978 and 1982. Kent Police launched a specialist investigation after the offences were reported in 2020, leading to Dennis Fletcher’s conviction at Canterbury Crown Court in July 2026.

Long-running Police Inquiry

Detectives carried out extensive enquiries, including complex evidence gathering and multiple interviews with Fletcher. A further victim came forward in 2022, strengthening the case. Fletcher admitted one charge but was Stabbing Gavin Garraway in 2019 Attack" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/court-news/a-man-has-been-found-guilty-of-the-murder-of-40-year-old-gavin-garraway-who-was-fatally-stabbed-in-2019/">found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict on a second indecent assault.

Sentenced For Abuse Of Trust

Fletcher, a former resident boarding master at the Canterbury prep school, exploited his position of authority to abuse children in his care. He was sentenced to 11 years and 9 months imprisonment on Friday 3 July 2026 at Canterbury Crown Court.

Police Praise Victims Courage

“Fletcher abused his position of authority in the most appalling way imaginable,” said Detective Constable Sarah Cullingham. “Thanks to the courage of the two victims, he is now rightly behind bars where he belongs.”

Support And Justice For Victims

The police emphasised it is never too late to report historic sexual abuse. Victims receive sensitive handling, specialist support services, and sustained assistance throughout investigations to ensure offenders face justice regardless of elapsed time.