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POLICE PROBE Police Probe £40k Donation Linked to Robert Jenrick 2024 Tory Leadership Bid

Police Probe £40k Donation Linked to Robert Jenrick 2024 Tory Leadership Bid

Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into a nearly £40,000 donation connected to Robert Jenrick’s 2024 Conservative Party leadership campaign, following a referral from the Electoral Commission. The Newark MP, who lost the Tory leadership contest to Kemi Badenoch, is now Reform UK’s Treasury spokesman.

Questioned Donation Origins

The probe focuses on £37,500 of a £100,000 donation from British entrepreneur Phillip Ullmann via Spott Fitness, which allegations claim originated from US businessman Gary Klopfenstein—potentially breaching UK election laws banning foreign donations.

Legal Dispute Uncovered

Reports indicate a legal dispute between Ullmann and Klopfenstein over the funds, but the Met has not specified suspects or individuals under investigation.

Official Statements

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the inquiry began after a 6 January referral from the Electoral Commission and remains ongoing. The Electoral Commission confirmed it paused its own investigation pending the police enquiry.

Jenrick Denies Allegations

Robert Jenrick firmly rejected the claims as “entirely false” and accused establishment forces of politically motivated smears aimed at undermining Reform UK. His team stated the donation’s permissibility was checked by the Tory Party before acceptance and that Jenrick had no contact with Klopfenstein.

Campaign Compliance Emphasised

A Reform UK spokesman insisted Jenrick and his campaign complied fully with electoral laws and cooperated with the Electoral Commission, providing detailed evidence in 2025 that disproved the allegations.

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