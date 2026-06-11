Devon Family Mourns Tony Brown After Motorbike Accident Near Barnstaple

The family of 63-year-old Tony Brown from Swimbridge, Devon, has paid tribute following his death after a motorbike accident near Barnstaple on 22 May. Tony’s Honda motorcycle went down on an unnamed road between Filleigh and Swimbridge at 8.20am. He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth but sadly died on 26 May.

Beloved Family Man

Tony was a devoted husband to his wife Lin, a loving father, and a proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren. His family described him as a “Big Friendly Giant” who valued time spent with loved ones above all else.

Passion For Motorbikes

Known for his kindness and warmth, Tony had a zest for life and a particular passion for motorbikes that gave him joy and freedom throughout his years.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to come forward. Witnesses can contact the police via their website or call 101, quoting reference 50260129430.

Family Requests Privacy

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn their loss and remember Tony’s generous spirit and the impact he had on everyone who knew him.