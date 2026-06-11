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CAUGHT ON CAMERA Deal Drug Dealer Sentenced for Attempting to Destroy Evidence

A Deal man was jailed after police caught him trying to destroy evidence during a drug raid at his Freeman’s Way home on 23 March 2021. Officers executed a warrant following suspicion of significant drug dealing, leading to the arrest of Tallanius Bridgland on charges linked to Class A and B drugs.

Evidence Found During Raid

As officers entered the property, Bridgland hid in the kitchen and attempted to break his mobile phone to erase incriminating evidence. Police discovered 22 wraps of cocaine and 93 cannabis edible packets. Multiple bank cards not belonging to Bridgland were also seized.

Financial Crime Links

Investigators identified suspicious activity on the bank cards, with around £50,000 moving rapidly through the accounts. A recovered phone held images and videos of drugs matching those found in the raid, confirming the supply operation.

Court Verdict And Sentence

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, and concealing criminal property. On 10 June 2026, at canterbury/" title="Canterbury" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Canterbury Crown Court, he received a two-year prison sentence.

Police Reaction

Detective Constable Stacey Edwards said: “This was a complex investigation involving drug supply and elements of financial crime, and I am pleased that we were able to secure a custodial sentence. It was clear that Bridgland was willing to exploit others for his own criminality and greed. Bridgland is a prolific offender in the Deal area, and his return to prison will remove him from our community and prevent him from causing further harm.”

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