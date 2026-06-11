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MEASLES SURGE Two Children Die from Measles as Cases Surge Across UK

Two Children Die from Measles as Cases Surge Across UK

The tragic deaths of two children from measles in England have been confirmed amid a significant rise in cases across the UK this year. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported one death from acute measles and another linked to the late effects of the disease. So far, 736 cases have been recorded in 2026, nearing the total 959 cases from all of 2025.

Outbreaks In Major Regions

Most infections have been clustered in outbreaks across london/">London and the West Midlands, with cases also confirmed recently in the East of England. The majority of those affected are unvaccinated children aged 10 and under.

UK No Longer Measles-free

Earlier this year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that the UK no longer meets the criteria to have eliminated measles, highlighting the ongoing spread of the highly contagious virus.

Urgent Vaccine Appeal

Dr Vanessa Saliba, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, urged parents to ensure their children are fully vaccinated with the MMR or MMRV vaccines to protect against measles. She emphasised that catch-up vaccinations are available for people who missed doses.

“Measles continues to circulate in many parts of the country and as we have seen it can be very serious and even fatal.”

Government Response

Health Secretary James Murray expressed condolences to the families affected and stressed the importance of vaccination. “Measles can lead to serious complications that can be fatal,” he said, calling on parents to check their children’s vaccination status and catch up where necessary.

Measles Facts

Measles is one of the most contagious human diseases, with each infected person able to spread it to 12-18 others. The virus can remain airborne for up to two hours. Symptoms typically appear 7-14 days after infection and include rash, fever, cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis. Serious complications include ear infections, brain swelling, pneumonia, and, rarely, fatal neurological conditions years later.

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