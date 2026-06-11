Nottingham Proposes Balaclava Ban to Curb E-Bike Crime Surge

Nottingham City Council is poised to become the first UK city centre to ban balaclavas amid rising crime linked to masked youths on e-bikes terrorising the streets. Council leader Neghat Khan has revealed plans to prosecute and fine anyone wearing these face coverings in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and improve public safety within the city.

Balaclava Ban Proposed

The proposal follows growing concerns over e-bike riders wearing balaclavas in all weathers, with Khan stating it poses serious safety issues. “It’s 32 degrees, and you’re wearing a balaclava. That’s not acceptable,” she said. The council is consulting on a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) aimed at tackling nuisance acts, including busking and begging, with a separate consultation on balaclava bans likely if there is enough public backing.

Local Support Grows

Campaigners and business owners across Nottingham have welcomed the plans. Amy Hodson-Ridgeway, whose son was hurt in an e-bike hit-and-run, urged national adoption of similar policies. “These face coverings provide anonymity to countless individuals committing crimes and help them evade accountability,” she said. Meanwhile, shopkeepers report masked youths target shops confidently, knowing CCTV won’t capture their faces.

Rising Crime Worries

Nottingham currently ranks as the seventh most dangerous place outside London with 122.2 crimes per 1,000 residents. Khan admitted the city’s reputation is damaging and vowed to change. “I don’t care who it is, any time, day or night, you should feel safe. This is your city and we’re not going to let criminals take it over.” She aims to see Nottingham become the country’s safest city.

High-profile Incidents

The ban comes after multiple reports of balaclava-wearing youths on e-bikes committing acts of intimidation, including machete brandishing at Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland event last November. These incidents have heightened calls for drastic action against masked offenders.

Consultation Underway

The council’s consultation on the Public Spaces Protection Order runs until 23 June, with the balaclava ban possibly debated separately. This move coincides with Nottingham’s ambitious 2050 Vision, outlining long-term strategies to improve the city’s safety and quality of life.