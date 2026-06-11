US Blocks Somali World Cup Referee Over Terror Vetting Concerns

The US Secretary of Homeland Security has defended the decision to bar Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan from entering the country, citing concerns over alleged criminal ties rather than discrimination. Artan, Africa’s best referee in 2025 and Somalia’s sole selection for the tournament, was refused entry at Miami International Airport after arriving from Istanbul on Saturday.

Terror Vetting Sparks Ban

US Customs and Border Protection denied Artan entry following additional screening described as routine. Officials cited “derogatory information,” including alleged associations with suspects linked to terror groups. The New York Times noted Artan’s name closely resembles an individual affiliated with Al Shabaab on the US sanctions list. However, no direct evidence tying Artan to terrorism has been disclosed.

Referee Denies Terror Links

Artan was questioned for hours about any contact with Al Shabaab representatives. He said, “I explained to them I knew nothing about this military group, that I was only in the United States to do my job as a referee.” FIFA confirmed Artan holds no record of wrongdoing with the organisation.

Homeland Security Defends Decision

Speaking on the tournament’s opening day, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin rejected accusations of Somali bias. “We’re not going to allow people that are perceived to have criminal ties to come into this country,” Mullin said. He pointed out Iran’s participation as proof that decisions are made on individual security grounds, not nationality.

Other Tournament Entry Issues

Besides Artan, other individuals, including an Iraqi team photographer, were denied US entry. Some Iranian players faced travel restrictions, reflecting complex visa issues for many teams and journalists during the US-hosted World Cup across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Heroes Welcome In Somalia

Artan returned to Mogadishu on Wednesday to a warm reception, welcomed by officials and thousands of supporters. Speaking to the crowd, he said, “What happened has happened, and it was fate. I will attend the next World Cup. We should strive for our country and defend it. I love my country, and I encourage young people to continue pursuing their goals.”