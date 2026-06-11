YouTuber Faces Backlash Over Down Syndrome Skit After Pregnancy Termination

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway has sparked outrage after an old video of him impersonating a person with Down syndrome resurfaced online, just days after he and his wife Ashley revealed they terminated a pregnancy due to a Down syndrome diagnosis. The skit, filmed years ago, features Ridgway mimicking stereotypical mannerisms and saying “I have Down syndrome” as part of a series of forced character impressions.

Old Skit Sparks Debate

In the clip, Ridgway uses a voice and behaviour commonly criticised as mocking individuals with special needs. He later defended the video, calling it “performance art” and emphasising it was filmed long before the couple’s recent pregnancy announcement.

Pregnancy Termination Announcement

Last week, Jesse and Ashley Ridgway shared an emotional message explaining their decision to end the pregnancy following the unborn child’s diagnosis. The video was met with support by many, though some criticised the couple for publicly monetising such a personal and sensitive topic.

Public Reaction Divides

The resurfaced skit reignited debate online, with some branding the timing “ironic” and others calling it insensitive. However, many defended the couple, acknowledging evolving attitudes toward disability portrayal in comedy and respecting their difficult choice.

Comedy And Sensitivity

Ridgway’s case highlights the fine line between comedy and offence, especially regarding disabilities. The online community remains split over whether past jokes merit present-day judgement, particularly when private decisions are made public on social media platforms.