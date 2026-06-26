Kent Fire Authority Delays Public Consultation on Emergency Cover Plans

The Kent and Medway Fire and Rescue Authority (KMFRA) has voted to delay launching a public consultation on proposed changes to emergency cover across Kent. The proposals, discussed on 25 June 2026, aim to improve response times and increase daytime fire service availability, while also altering fire engine deployment locations.
Cross-party Review
Authority members agreed to form a cross-party working group to examine the data and proposals in detail before moving forward. This additional scrutiny ensures all aspects of the plan are carefully considered.
Chief Executive’s Statement
KFRS Chief Executive Ann Millington said, “There is a significant amount of data for Members of the Authority to consider. Members will be able to examine the proposals before them. We will be working closely in the next few weeks with a cross-party group to support their analysis.”
Next Steps Fire
Following the working group’s review, an extraordinary meeting will be held for authority members to vote again on whether to proceed with the public consultation stage of the emergency cover changes.
Focus On Improved Coverage
The proposals aim to enhance emergency response times and increase fire cover during daytime hours to better protect communities across Kent and Medway.