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WILDLIFE ATTACK Police Appeal After Man Attacks Seagull In St Ives Harbour

Police Appeal After Man Attacks Seagull In St Ives Harbour

Devon & Cornwall Police have launched a witness appeal after a man allegedly attacked a seagull at St Ives harbour on the afternoon of Wednesday 10 June. The incident, witnessed by around 30 people, including children, reportedly involved the man punching and beating the bird in a busy tourist area. Police are urging anyone with footage or information to contact them, quoting incident number 50260148881.

Eyewitnesses Step Forward

The event took place in a crowded spot near the harbour where dozens, including toddlers, saw the distressing attack. Despite social media coverage, police say no formal reports were made until now.

Shocking Social Media Accounts

An eyewitness described the suspect grabbing the seagull mid-air, repeatedly punching and kicking it. They expressed shock over the cruelty, especially in front of young children, and called for the offender to face consequences.    

Police Probe Animal Cruelty

Devon & Cornwall Police have confirmed they are investigating the reported assault seriously and encourage anyone with details to contact them via phone or online.

Local Community Alarmed

The attack has raised animal welfare and safety concerns among residents and visitors in the popular seaside town. Police continue to appeal for public assistance to identify the individual involved.

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