Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MUSIC FEUD Dappy Hits Back at Baby Mum with Diss Track After HMRC Tax Claim

Dappy Hits Back at Baby Mum with Diss Track After HMRC Tax Claim

Dappy, the N-Dubz star, has fired back at his baby mum, Imani Campbell, following her claims on social media that he pays just £15 a week in child support and that she reported him to HMRC for tax evasion. The dispute unfolded amidst reports that Dappy declared an annual income of only £7,500 despite continuing to tour and perform across the UK. The rapper’s dramatic response came in the form of a diss track aimed at Campbell, intensifying their public feud.

Diss Track Response

Dappy delivered a scathing diss track addressing his ex, Imani Campbell, directly. In the track, he accuses her of being a “gold-digger” and a “snitch” who never supported him emotionally. He boasts about spending over £1 million on Campbell, including paying for cosmetic procedures, while castigating her over allegations she reported him to tax authorities.

Child Support Controversy

Campbell publicly criticised Dappy for only contributing £15 weekly towards child support. This allegation adds fuel to their bitter fallout, highlighting the tension over financial responsibilities and the welfare of their child.

Tax Evasion Claims

The baby mum revealed she reported Dappy to HMRC for allegedly understating his earnings at just £7,500 annually. This is contradictory to his active music career, which includes live shows and album sales. The tax investigation claim is a serious legal concern with potential repercussions for the star.

Longstanding Feud

The ongoing war of words signals deep-rooted issues between Dappy and Campbell. The rapper’s emotionally charged lyrics suggest a turbulent relationship history, including personal disputes and accusations flying both ways. Their family conflict remains public, raising questions about how their children will be affected by the media spotlight on their parents’ acrimony.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Four Men Jailed Over Brutal 2025 Stabbing Murder of Denva Smith in Exmouth

MURDER VERDICT Four Men Jailed Over Brutal 2025 Stabbing Murder of Denva Smith in Exmouth

UK News
Tunbridge Wells Man Sentenced Over Drugs Hidden in Car Speakers

DRUGS BUST Tunbridge Wells Man Sentenced Over Drugs Hidden in Car Speakers

UK News
Five Men Held After £34m Cocaine Haul Seized Off Eastbourne Coast

DRUGS BUST Five Men Held After £34m Cocaine Haul Seized Off Eastbourne Coast

UK News
Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

UK News
Devastating Fire Destroys Hertfordshire Mini Zoo and Soft Play Centre

FIRE TRAGEDY Devastating Fire Destroys Hertfordshire Mini Zoo and Soft Play Centre

UK News
Belfast Rioters Set Irish Man’s East Belfast Home On Fire

FIRE ATTACK Belfast Rioters Set Irish Man’s East Belfast Home On Fire

UK News
Stephen Ogilvie Hospitalised After Belfast Knife Attack Amid City Unrest

CALL FOR CALM Stephen Ogilvie Hospitalised After Belfast Knife Attack Amid City Unrest

UK News
How to Optimise Catering Sites for Safety & Efficiency 

How to Optimise Catering Sites for Safety & Efficiency 

UK News
First Sentences Under New Channel Crossing Law After Endangering Lives

MIGRANT CROSSINGS First Sentences Under New Channel Crossing Law After Endangering Lives

UK News
Seven Men Arrested After Southall Man Stabbed Dead

MURDER PROBE Seven Men Arrested After Southall Man Stabbed Dead

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Air Ambulance Lands During Police Incident in Folkestone

POLICE EMERGENCY Air Ambulance Lands During Police Incident in Folkestone

UK News
Air Ambulance Lands During Police Incident in Folkestone

Air Ambulance Lands During Police Incident in Folkestone

UK News
Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

SWIFT EFFORTS Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

UK News
Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

UK News
Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

BIKE CRACKDOWN Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

UK News
Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Top African Referee Barred From World Cup Over Terror Link Confusion

TERROR LINK CONFUSION Top African Referee Barred From World Cup Over Terror Link Confusion

UK News
Top African Referee Barred From World Cup Over Terror Link Confusion

Top African Referee Barred From World Cup Over Terror Link Confusion

UK News
Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

JAILED FOR MAKING A STAND Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

UK News
Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

UK News
Murder Probe After Man Dies in Southall Stabbing Incident

SEVEN ARRESTS Murder Probe After Man Dies in Southall Stabbing Incident

UK News
Murder Probe After Man Dies in Southall Stabbing Incident

Murder Probe After Man Dies in Southall Stabbing Incident

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Riot Police Tackle Violence as Lorries Burn in Belfast Protests

BELFAST UNREST Riot Police Tackle Violence as Lorries Burn in Belfast Protests

Breaking News, UK News
Riot Police Tackle Violence as Lorries Burn in Belfast Protests

Riot Police Tackle Violence as Lorries Burn in Belfast Protests

Breaking News, UK News

MATCH DELAYS England Costa Rica Match Delayed At Orlando Stadium By 30 Minutes

Breaking News, UK News

England Costa Rica Match Delayed At Orlando Stadium By 30 Minutes

Breaking News, UK News
Why The Real Threat of Identity Theft Often Hides in Predictable Login Habits

Why The Real Threat of Identity Theft Often Hides in Predictable Login Habits

UK News
Why The Real Threat of Identity Theft Often Hides in Predictable Login Habits

Why The Real Threat of Identity Theft Often Hides in Predictable Login Habits

UK News
Watch Live