Dappy Hits Back at Baby Mum with Diss Track After HMRC Tax Claim

Dappy, the N-Dubz star, has fired back at his baby mum, Imani Campbell, following her claims on social media that he pays just £15 a week in child support and that she reported him to HMRC for tax evasion. The dispute unfolded amidst reports that Dappy declared an annual income of only £7,500 despite continuing to tour and perform across the UK. The rapper’s dramatic response came in the form of a diss track aimed at Campbell, intensifying their public feud.

Diss Track Response

Dappy delivered a scathing diss track addressing his ex, Imani Campbell, directly. In the track, he accuses her of being a “gold-digger” and a “snitch” who never supported him emotionally. He boasts about spending over £1 million on Campbell, including paying for cosmetic procedures, while castigating her over allegations she reported him to tax authorities.

Child Support Controversy

Campbell publicly criticised Dappy for only contributing £15 weekly towards child support. This allegation adds fuel to their bitter fallout, highlighting the tension over financial responsibilities and the welfare of their child.

Tax Evasion Claims

The baby mum revealed she reported Dappy to HMRC for allegedly understating his earnings at just £7,500 annually. This is contradictory to his active music career, which includes live shows and album sales. The tax investigation claim is a serious legal concern with potential repercussions for the star.

Longstanding Feud

The ongoing war of words signals deep-rooted issues between Dappy and Campbell. The rapper’s emotionally charged lyrics suggest a turbulent relationship history, including personal disputes and accusations flying both ways. Their family conflict remains public, raising questions about how their children will be affected by the media spotlight on their parents’ acrimony.