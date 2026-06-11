Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ANIMAL RAID Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

Police arrested a man in his 50s and seized two dogs after executing an animal welfare warrant at a property in Clayhanger, Mid Devon, on Monday 11 May. The operation responded to concerns raised by Mid Devon District Council and was supported by the council’s Licensing Team and the RSPCA. The dogs, a terrier with injuries and infection and a heavily pregnant beagle, were taken into RSPCA care as investigations continue.

Operation Backed By Rspca

Neighbourhood Beat Manager PC Neil Minehan led the early morning raid, emphasising the importance of public reports in protecting vulnerable animals. “Animal welfare is something we take seriously,” he said, urging anyone with concerns to come forward.

Multiple Welfare Issues Found

Under Section 18 of the Animal Welfare Act, the two dogs were removed for their safety. Mid Devon District Council also issued improvement notices regarding other animals found at the property, highlighting ongoing welfare concerns.

Man Released Under Investigation

The arrested man is currently released under investigation on suspicion of firearms and animal welfare offences. Enquiries are ongoing as police and council teams work together.

Public Encouraged To Report Concerns

Amy Sully, Regulatory Officer at Mid Devon District Council, urged the public to report any animal neglect or abuse. Contact can be made via the Council’s Licensing Team, the police, or the RSPCA. For urgent incidents or animal fighting, emergency services should be called on 999. To report animal welfare concerns, visit the RSPCA website or contact them on 0300 1234 999.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Belfast Man Nearly Beheaded After Helping Attacker Move In

VIOLENT ATTACK Belfast Man Nearly Beheaded After Helping Attacker Move In

UK News
Man Stabbed Near Swindon Rugby Club Greenbridge Road June 2024

KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed Near Swindon Rugby Club Greenbridge Road June 2024

UK News
Belfast Firefighters Clash Amid Riots While Tackling Blaze

FIRE FIGHT Belfast Firefighters Clash Amid Riots While Tackling Blaze

UK News
Belfast Man Stabbed After Surviving Brutal Torture by Drugs Gang

TORTURE NIGHTMARE Belfast Man Stabbed After Surviving Brutal Torture by Drugs Gang

UK News
Over 20 Tonnes of Rubbish Cleared From Brighton Seafront in Bank Holiday Weekend

BEACH CLEAN UP Over 20 Tonnes of Rubbish Cleared From Brighton Seafront in Bank Holiday Weekend

UK News
Brighton Staff Assaulted At Station After Ejecting Disruptive Men

STAFF ATTACKED Brighton Staff Assaulted At Station After Ejecting Disruptive Men

UK News
Immigration Staff Warned England Badges Could Intimidate Asylum Seekers

BADGE WARNING Immigration Staff Warned England Badges Could Intimidate Asylum Seekers

UK News
Water Cannon Used as Belfast Riots Follow Belfast Stabbing

RIOTS INTENSIFY Water Cannon Used as Belfast Riots Follow Belfast Stabbing

UK News

DARRING RESCUE Young Girl Rescued After Dangling from Ilford Window Ledge

UK News
Riot Police Tackle Violence as Lorries Burn in Belfast Protests

BELFAST UNREST Riot Police Tackle Violence as Lorries Burn in Belfast Protests

Breaking News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tech CEO Loses Edinburgh Tribunal Discrimination Case Over First Class Flights

FEAR OF FLYING Tech CEO Loses Edinburgh Tribunal Discrimination Case Over First Class Flights

UK News
Tech CEO Loses Edinburgh Tribunal Discrimination Case Over First Class Flights

Tech CEO Loses Edinburgh Tribunal Discrimination Case Over First Class Flights

UK News
Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

SERIOUS SEX ATTACK Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

UK News
Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

Halifax Man Jailed 12 Years for Serious Sexual Abuse and Assault

UK News
People Smugglers Exploit Irish Border for UK Entry Charging £7,000

BORDER EXPLOIT People Smugglers Exploit Irish Border for UK Entry Charging £7,000

UK News
People Smugglers Exploit Irish Border for UK Entry Charging £7,000

People Smugglers Exploit Irish Border for UK Entry Charging £7,000

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Nottingham Proposes Balaclava Ban to Curb E-Bike Crime Surge

CRIME CRACKDOWN Nottingham Proposes Balaclava Ban to Curb E-Bike Crime Surge

UK News
Nottingham Proposes Balaclava Ban to Curb E-Bike Crime Surge

Nottingham Proposes Balaclava Ban to Curb E-Bike Crime Surge

UK News
Devon Family Mourns Tony Brown After Motorbike Accident Near Barnstaple

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Devon Family Mourns Tony Brown After Motorbike Accident Near Barnstaple

UK News
Devon Family Mourns Tony Brown After Motorbike Accident Near Barnstaple

Devon Family Mourns Tony Brown After Motorbike Accident Near Barnstaple

UK News
Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

CRIME UPDATE Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

UK News
Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

Ilfracombe Police Clamp Down on Crime and Reassure Community

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

MISSING BRIT FOUND Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

UK News
Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

Missing Brit Mum Found Safe in Paris Reunites with Daughter

UK News
Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

ANIMAL RAID Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

UK News
Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

UK News
19-Year-Old Cop Dies After Police Car Hit in Northumberland Crash

PENSIONER ARREST 19-Year-Old Cop Dies After Police Car Hit in Northumberland Crash

UK News
19-Year-Old Cop Dies After Police Car Hit in Northumberland Crash

19-Year-Old Cop Dies After Police Car Hit in Northumberland Crash

UK News
Watch Live