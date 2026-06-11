Man Arrested and Dogs Seized in Mid Devon Animal Welfare Raid

Police arrested a man in his 50s and seized two dogs after executing an animal welfare warrant at a property in Clayhanger, Mid Devon, on Monday 11 May. The operation responded to concerns raised by Mid Devon District Council and was supported by the council’s Licensing Team and the RSPCA. The dogs, a terrier with injuries and infection and a heavily pregnant beagle, were taken into RSPCA care as investigations continue.

Operation Backed By Rspca

Neighbourhood Beat Manager PC Neil Minehan led the early morning raid, emphasising the importance of public reports in protecting vulnerable animals. “Animal welfare is something we take seriously,” he said, urging anyone with concerns to come forward.

Multiple Welfare Issues Found

Under Section 18 of the Animal Welfare Act, the two dogs were removed for their safety. Mid Devon District Council also issued improvement notices regarding other animals found at the property, highlighting ongoing welfare concerns.

Man Released Under Investigation

The arrested man is currently released under investigation on suspicion of firearms and animal welfare offences. Enquiries are ongoing as police and council teams work together.

Public Encouraged To Report Concerns

Amy Sully, Regulatory Officer at Mid Devon District Council, urged the public to report any animal neglect or abuse. Contact can be made via the Council’s Licensing Team, the police, or the RSPCA. For urgent incidents or animal fighting, emergency services should be called on 999. To report animal welfare concerns, visit the RSPCA website or contact them on 0300 1234 999.