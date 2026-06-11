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STALKER JAILED Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

Brighton Man Jailed for Stalking Three Women Over Months

A 76-year-old Brighton man has been jailed after a months-long campaign of stalking and harassment against three women, causing them serious fear and distress. Geoffrey Lower, from Stanmer Villas, pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court to stalking offences that took place between March and December 2025. Sussex Police led the investigation following reports from the victims, who experienced repeated unwanted contact, messages, and visits to their homes.

Persistent Stalking Campaign

Lower targeted women aged 24, 35, and 51, despite them clearly rejecting his advances. The offences included graphic messages, numerous voicemails, and uninvited visits that greatly intimidated the victims. Some of the women were supported by Lower through agencies due to prior stalking incidents.

Impact On Victims Lives

The harassment deeply affected the women’s daily routines. One victim changed her working arrangements to avoid potential encounters with Lower, opting to work from home out of fear. The court heard how Lower maintained he believed the women were interested in relationships with him, contradicting the victims’ experiences.

Police And Court Response

After Lower’s arrest, he was charged with three counts of stalking, causing serious alarm or distress. He received a six-year sentence, with three years custodial, plus a 10-year restraining order protecting two victims and a Stalking Protection Order to restrict his future behaviour.

Official Praise And Call For

Detective Sergeant Kerri Bartup praised the victims’ courage and highlighted the impact stalking can have on both personal and professional lives. Sussex Police reiterated their commitment to tackling stalking and urged victims to come forward early, warning that stalking may escalate without intervention. Support is available through Sussex Police and specialised victim services.

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