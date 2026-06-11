Woman Murder Investigation Launched Foster Square Leeds

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 51-year-old woman was found dead at an address in Foster Square, Leeds, on the morning of Thursday 11 June 2026. West Yorkshire Police were called at 10:25am following concerns for her welfare. A 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Detective officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are conducting extensive inquiries.

Critical Arrest Made

The man linked to the incident remains in hospital under police guard as investigations continue. Officers have confirmed no one else is being sought in connection with the case.

Family Support Underway

Specially trained officers are providing support to the woman’s family during this difficult time, offering welfare and guidance amid the ongoing probe.

Active Homicide Inquiry

The West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation, which remains at an early stage with enquiries ongoing to establish the full circumstances.