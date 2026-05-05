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MANHUNT Man Exposes Himself on London Bridge to East Croydon Train

Man Exposes Himself on London Bridge to East Croydon Train

British Transport Police are appealing for help after a man exposed himself to a woman on a train from London Bridge to East Croydon just after 6am on Tuesday 28 April. The man chose to sit close to the victim despite other seats being available, then inappropriately touched himself. Detectives have released an image of the suspect and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Incident On Morning Train

The disturbing event took place during the early morning commute from London Bridge railway station. The man’s brazen behaviour occurred in a carriage with other passengers nearby.

Suspect Image Released

Investigators have published a photograph of the man believed to be involved. Police hope the image will prompt witnesses or anyone recognising him to contact authorities.

Police Urge Public Help

British Transport Police ask anyone with information to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 85 of 28 April, to assist with their ongoing investigation.

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