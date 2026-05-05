Family Calls Miscarriage of Justice After Apprentice Lauren Hewson Dies in Barrow

The family of 18-year-old apprentice Lauren Hewson from Barrow-in-Furness says they are devastated and demanding answers after Lauren took her own life following a rape allegation made at her workplace, BAE Systems. Cumbria Police investigated the claim, arrested a man who was released on bail, but ultimately dropped charges due to insufficient evidence. The force concluded the case after continuing their inquiries posthumously.

Apprentices Sudden Decline

Lauren joined BAE Systems in 2023 and initially thrived in her role. From June 2025, her family noticed alarming changes: she became withdrawn, isolated herself in her bedroom, stopped talking, and lost weight rapidly. It was during this time that she disclosed to her family she had been sexually assaulted by a former staff member.

Tragic Death After Birthday Attempt

On her 18th birthday, 28 July 2025, Lauren attempted suicide and was admitted to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Although discharged after denying further self-harm intentions, she was found unresponsive in her room a week later and was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

Family Decry Safeguarding Failures

Lauren’s sister, Bethany Hewson, described the situation as a “huge miscarriage of justice.” The family believes workplace safeguarding and the legal process failed Lauren, a vulnerable young woman who was still a child. They argue that more tailored support at work might have enabled her to speak out sooner.

BAE Systems Responds

BAE Systems stated they have “rigorous safeguarding procedures” regularly reviewed against best practice. The company emphasised they take all misconduct allegations seriously, thoroughly investigating while supporting those affected.

Ended Appeal

Cumbria Police confirmed a man had been arrested and released on bail, but no charges were filed as the evidential threshold was not met. After Lauren’s death in August 2025, the investigation resumed but was now concluded, leaving the family still seeking justice.