Sophie Lancaster Killer Brendan Harris Approved for Parole Release

Brendan Harris, 35, who was convicted for the brutal 2007 murder of Sophie Lancaster in Bacup, has been approved for release by the Parole Board. Harris attacked Sophie and her boyfriend Robert Maltby in Stubbylee Park when he was 15, in a violent assault described by the judge as “feral thuggery.” Sophie succumbed to her injuries after 13 days in hospital.

Feral Attack Recalled

Harris and a group of teenagers brutally beat Sophie and Robert, kicking and stamping on them with such force that paramedics initially struggled to tell them apart. Sophie never regained consciousness.

Mental Health Treatment

While serving a life sentence, Harris was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and transferred to a psychiatric hospital. In 2013, he was convicted of grievous bodily harm after attacking a nurse, earning an extra four months on his sentence.

Parole Board Findings

The Parole Board reported Harris has not displayed violence for over 13 years, completed accredited behavioural programmes, and shown good conduct in custody. His release plan includes strict conditions:

Curfew and movement restrictions

Alcohol and drug testing

An exclusion zone barring contact with victims or their families

Legacy Of Sophie Lancaster

The case sparked national outrage and led Sophie’s mother, Dr Sylvia Lancaster OBE, to campaign for attacks on alternative subcultures to be recognised as hate crimes before her death in 2022. The Sophie Lancaster Foundation continues to promote tolerance and challenge prejudice in her memory.