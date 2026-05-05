Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CHILD MANSLAUGHTER Woman denies manslaughter over 1978 bath scalding death in Thornton Heath

Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

A 66-year-old woman from Clapham, Janice Nix, has gone on trial at Isleworth Crown Court accused of manslaughter following the 1978 bath scalding death of five-year-old Andrea Bernard in Thornton Heath. The court heard that Andrea died weeks after sustaining severe scald injuries at a property on 6 June 1978. The case was reopened after Andrea’s brother contacted police in September 2022.

Long-delayed Justice

The fatal injuries suffered by Andrea were initially treated as accidental. New evidence emerged decades later prompting the Crown Prosecution Service to charge Nix, who was in her late teens at the time and responsible for the children while their father was away on work.

Allegations Of Sustained Abuse

Nix also denies cruelty charges related to the repeated mistreatment of Andrea and her brother. Prosecutors described a “cycle of violence” with beatings using a belt once or twice weekly, forced cold baths as punishment, and other abuses carried out when their chauffeur father was not present.

Brothers’ Role In Reopening Case

Andrea’s brother, Desmond, played a key role by contacting the police decades after the initial investigation. The court heard he suffered the most severe abuse in the family.

Ongoing Trial

The trial continues as jurors consider the evidence surrounding the tragic death and alleged longstanding cruelty suffered by the children.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman Killed After Ex-Partner Detonates Grenade on Bristol Doorstep

PICTURED AND NAMED GRENADE BLAST Woman Killed After Ex-Partner Detonates Grenade on Bristol Doorstep

UK News
Man Exposes Himself on London Bridge to East Croydon Train

MANHUNT Man Exposes Himself on London Bridge to East Croydon Train

UK News
Steven Snowdon Missing Teen Found Dead in Houghton-le-Spring

TRAGIC NEWS Steven Snowdon Missing Teen Found Dead in Houghton-le-Spring

UK News
Council Blocks Release of Report into Sara Sharif Abuse Failings

REPORT BLOCKED Council Blocks Release of Report into Sara Sharif Abuse Failings

UK News
Family Calls Miscarriage of Justice After Apprentice Lauren Hewson Dies in Barrow

JUSTICE FIGHT Family Calls Miscarriage of Justice After Apprentice Lauren Hewson Dies in Barrow

UK News
Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

TERROR PROBE Arson At Historic Whitechapel Synagogue Sparks Counter Terrorism Probe

UK News
Dr Caroline Muirhead’s Life After Ex-Fiancé’s Murder Confession in Scotland

MURDER CONFESSION Dr Caroline Muirhead’s Life After Ex-Fiancé’s Murder Confession in Scotland

UK News
Sophie Lancaster Killer Brendan Harris Approved for Parole Release

PAROLE DECISION Sophie Lancaster Killer Brendan Harris Approved for Parole Release

UK News
Murder Probe Underway After Brixton Shooting Kills 25-Year-Old

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Brixton Shooting Kills 25-Year-Old

UK News
Man Shot Dead by Armed Police in Kent Murder Hunt After Roy Blackman Killing

Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Military Road Crash Near Appledore

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MENTAL FINDINGS Nottinghamshire Mental Health Trust Discharged Killer Before Fatal Attacks

UK News

Nottinghamshire Mental Health Trust Discharged Killer Before Fatal Attacks

UK News

COURT DATE Frances Burba Trial Set Over Fatal M6 Crash Killing Ryan Morgan

UK News

Frances Burba Trial Set Over Fatal M6 Crash Killing Ryan Morgan

UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley Said I Killed Baby Preston at Blackpool Hospital

COURT HORROR Teacher Jamie Varley Said I Killed Baby Preston at Blackpool Hospital

UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley Said I Killed Baby Preston at Blackpool Hospital

Teacher Jamie Varley Said I Killed Baby Preston at Blackpool Hospital

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three Jailed Over Sophisticated Berkshire Drugs WhatsApp Operation

Three Jailed Over Sophisticated Berkshire Drugs WhatsApp Operation

UK News
Three Jailed Over Sophisticated Berkshire Drugs WhatsApp Operation

Three Jailed Over Sophisticated Berkshire Drugs WhatsApp Operation

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

CRIME SPREE Two Shoplifters Admit Tesco Theft Spree Across South England

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Two Shoplifters Admit Tesco Theft Spree Across South England

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

CHILD MANSLAUGHTER Woman denies manslaughter over 1978 bath scalding death in Thornton Heath

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

Woman denies manslaughter over 1978 bath scalding death in Thornton Heath

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Charged Over Basildon Teen Assault and Drug Offences

MIGRANT CRISIS Man Charged Over Basildon Teen Assault and Drug Offences

UK News
Man Charged Over Basildon Teen Assault and Drug Offences

Man Charged Over Basildon Teen Assault and Drug Offences

UK News
Man Exposed Himself on London Bridge to East Croydon Train

TRAIN SICKO Man Exposed Himself on London Bridge to East Croydon Train

UK News
Man Exposed Himself on London Bridge to East Croydon Train

Man Exposed Himself on London Bridge to East Croydon Train

UK News
Taxi Driver Abdulhamid Alammar Jailed for Sexual Assaults in East Sussex

LENGTHY SENTANCE Taxi Driver Abdulhamid Alammar Jailed for Sexual Assaults in East Sussex

UK News
Taxi Driver Abdulhamid Alammar Jailed for Sexual Assaults in East Sussex

Taxi Driver Abdulhamid Alammar Jailed for Sexual Assaults in East Sussex

UK News
Watch Live