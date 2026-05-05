Dr Caroline Muirhead’s Life After Ex-Fiancé’s Murder Confession in Scotland

Dr Caroline Muirhead, a Glasgow forensic pathologist, faced a shocking revelation when her fiancé, Alexander “Sandy” McKellar, confessed to killing and burying a man on his family’s estate in the Scottish Highlands. The confession came just after their engagement in late 2020, sparking a police investigation into the death of charity cyclist Tony Parsons. Muirhead’s courageous actions helped bring the case to light and secured the arrest of the McKellar brothers in January 2021.

Engagement Shattered By Confession

After a brief but serious relationship, McKellar proposed to Muirhead in November 2020. Before their planned Christmas visit to her family in Glasgow, McKellar admitted he had drunkenly run over Parsons years earlier and buried his body on the Auch Estate where he worked as a gamekeeper. The revelation left Muirhead reeling and struggling to process the truth.

Cooperation With Police

Despite her shock, Muirhead contacted Police Scotland days later on 27 December 2020. She covertly guided police to the burial site by leaving a crushed Red Bull can at the location and secretly recorded conversations with the McKellar brothers, gathering crucial evidence. Parsons’ remains were recovered in January 2021, leading to the subsequent arrest and prosecution of Alexander and his twin brother, Robert.

Legal Outcome for McKellar Brothers

Following autopsy findings that revealed Parsons suffered severe blunt force trauma and was likely alive for 20 to 30 minutes after being struck, the McKellar brothers initially faced murder charges. However, both pled guilty to reduced charges, including culpable homicide and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Alexander McKellar was sentenced to 12 years in prison; Robert received five years and three months.

Aftermath For Dr Muirhead

The trauma of the case deeply affected Muirhead, who felt both overwhelmed and unsupported by the police despite promises of protection. She later filed complaints against Police Scotland, expressing her distress over feeling vulnerable throughout the investigation. Today, Muirhead lives on the Scottish coast with a new, kind partner, maintains sobriety, and attends regular psychiatric support, describing a stronger relationship with her family.

Reflections On The Case

“He wasn’t convicted of murder, but he did take an innocent man’s life. So for me he is a coward and he is a killer,” Muirhead stated in the Netflix docuseries Should I Marry a Murderer?

Muirhead said she has no regrets about coming forward, acknowledging the immense personal cost but standing by her decision to assist justice for Tony Parsons.