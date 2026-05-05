Man Exposed Himself on London Bridge to East Croydon Train

Detectives are investigating a disturbing incident after a man exposed himself to a woman on a train travelling from London Bridge to East Croydon on the morning of Tuesday 28 April. The man boarded the train just after 6am and deliberately sat close to the victim despite many other seats being free. He then exposed himself and acted inappropriately, prompting an urgent police appeal.

Police Release Suspect Image

Officers from British Transport Police have released an image of the man in connection with the incident. They are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward to assist with their enquiries.

Call For Witnesses

Detectives believe the man pictured may hold crucial information. Anyone with details is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Callers should quote reference 85 of 28 April.

Public Safety Concerns

This incident has raised serious concerns over passenger safety on trains, highlighting the need for increased vigilance and swift police action to protect the public during their travels.