Swindon Paedophile Jailed for Grooming and Abusing Teen Boy

A Swindon paedophile has been jailed for three and a half years after grooming, meeting, and sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in the Thames Valley area. Connor Nevison, 26, previously from Rainham Road, Swindon and now living in Bristol, pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences at Swindon Crown Court on 1 May. Wiltshire Police led the investigation, which uncovered Nevison’s offences between September and October 2023.

Groomed Via Messaging Apps

Nevison used messaging apps to groom the teenager, falsely claiming to be 17 and using a fake name. Despite the victim’s mother’s objections, Nevison continued sending sexual messages and arranged to meet the boy with the intention of abusing him.

Evidence Found On Device

The offender was arrested during an unrelated investigation, where incriminating material linked to this grooming case was discovered on his phone. He had previously been subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) following earlier convictions.

Sentenced And Registered

Connor Nevison received a prison sentence of three years and six months, which included time already served of 31 months in custody. Additionally, he must register indefinitely on the Sex Offender’s Register, reflecting the seriousness of his crimes.

Police Praise the Victim’s Family

“Connor Nevison showed a dangerous sexual preoccupation with children, perpetrating the most abhorrent offences by grooming and abusing a vulnerable victim. The harm caused to the child and family cannot be overstated,” said DC Geoffrey Newnham of Wiltshire Police. “I commend the family’s bravery in supporting this prosecution. Their courage helps protect other children.”

Police also urged anyone aware of similar abuse to come forward, reassuring the public that reports of child sexual offences will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.