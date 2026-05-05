A former supply teacher from Salford, Greater Manchester, has been charged with multiple child sex offences following an investigation by Greater Manchester Police (GMP). Abusali Rahman, 33, faces charges including upskirting, voyeurism, and the creation and distribution of indecent images, involving girls from local high schools.

Alleged Abuse In Schools

Rahman is accused of offences committed between December 2023 and June 2025 across seven high schools in Bury, Bolton, and Salford. Thirteen girls aged between 13 and 16 at the time have been identified as victims. The charges include 12 counts of taking indecent images by upskirting and additional counts related to AI-generated sexualised images.

Disturbing Digital Offences

The investigation uncovered offences involving AI-generated indecent images, with Rahman charged for creating publishing and distributing these images. One charge also relates to sharing an upskirting image with another user, emphasising the digital element of his crimes.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Despite identifying a majority of victims, GMP continues to appeal for information to help locate four girls from two of the schools who have not yet been identified. The force is working closely with the affected schools to support the ongoing investigation and ensure the safety of pupils.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Rahman, remanded in custody, faces court proceedings as police pursue justice for the victims. Charges also include attempting to meet a girl under 16 via online grooming and operating equipment beneath clothing without consent, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations.