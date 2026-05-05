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BRUTAL ATTACK Devon Man Jailed for 20 Months Over Brutal Caravan Park Baton Attack

Devon Man Jailed for 20 Months Over Brutal Caravan Park Baton Attack

George Powell, also known as George Whittaker, 45, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Exeter Crown Court on Monday 5 May, for a vicious assault at a caravan park in Paignton, Devon. The attack happened on 18 October 2025, when police were called to the Grange Road site following reports of a serious assault involving a baton and a knife, resulting in a feared life-threatening head injury to the victim.

Brutal Attack At Paignton Caravan

Powell, who has no fixed address, attacked a man he knew at the caravan park. The assault left the victim seriously injured, with police initially fearing the head wound could be life-threatening.

Suspect Flees But Caught In

After the attack, Powell fled the scene but was later arrested in Coventry. Authorities confirmed he was wanted for other offences, including recall to prison and non-payment of a six-figure fine linked to his 2015 involvement in the illegal retention of Viking gold.

Legal Background Revealed

At court, Powell pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm. The judge took into account his prior criminal history and additional outstanding legal issues when passing the 20-month sentence.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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