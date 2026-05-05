Shaun Kennelly Jailed for Knife Possession at Worksop Police Station

Shaun Kennelly, 28, was jailed after being caught with a concealed knife at Worksop Police Station on 29 April. Kennelly attended the station on an unrelated matter but was found carrying a locking Stanley knife hidden in his underwear during a search at Mansfield Custody Suite.

Knife Found During Search

Officers discovered the Stanley knife after Kennelly dropped it down his trouser leg. He admitted to carrying the blade for protection while living in a nearby tent.

Previous Offences

Kennelly had a criminal history including robbery and driving offences, having been jailed in 2023.

Court Appearance

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 30 April, Kennelly pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place and was sentenced to 146 days in jail.

Police Enforce Knife Laws

This case highlights ongoing efforts by police to tackle knife possession and ensure public safety across Nottinghamshire.