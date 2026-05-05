Joel Inman Charged After Keighley Stabbing on Cavendish Street

Detectives have charged Joel Inman, 35, of Cavendish Street, following a stabbing incident on Cavendish Street, Keighley, on Saturday night, 2 May. A 46-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries. Inman faces charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Man Charged

Joel Inman was remanded into custody and appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on 5 May, where the charges against him were formally read.

Serious Injuries Reported

The stabbing victim, a 46-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances of the attack.

Man Charged with Joel Attack

West Yorkshire detectives took swift action after receiving reports of the stabbing, leading to the arrest and charging of Inman. The force continues to review the case as court proceedings proceed.