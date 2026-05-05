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Son Charged with Murder of Father Found Unconscious in Eltham

Four Held After Fatal Peckham Stabbing Outside Nightclub

  Warren White, 36, has been charged with the murder of his father, also named Warren White, after the elder man was found unconscious in Rennets Wood Road, Eltham. The victim, in his 70s, was discovered unresponsive on the morning of March 16 and died in the hospital two days later.

Critical Discovery

The elderly man was found at around 7.15am on March 16 in Rennets Wood Road, Eltham. Emergency services rushed him to the hospital in a life-threatening condition, where he later died on March 18.

Suspect Court Appearance

The 36-year-old defendant appeared at bromley/" title="Bromley" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Bromley Magistrates’ Court on May 1. He was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at the Old Bailey.

Critical Discovery: The Court

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details have been released at this time.

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