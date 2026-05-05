Eight Men Jailed for East Midlands Cocaine Gang Conspiracy

Eight men were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 1 May for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, following a major investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) into cocaine trafficking between Leicestershire and the West Midlands.

Major Cocaine Network Exposed

Police uncovered two linked drug gangs operating since 2023: a West Midlands-based group centred largely in Coventry and a second ring operating in Barwell and Hinckley, Leicestershire. The operation dismantled wholesale and street-level cocaine supply chains running across the regions.

Detailed Evidence Presented

The court heard how surveillance and phone messages revealed meetings where cocaine was transferred between gang members. Officers recovered thousands of pounds in cash and images of cocaine from multiple defendants’ devices, supporting the conspiracy charges.

Sentences Total 47 Years

Steven Merrick, 33, Warwick – 7 years 7 months

Sean O’Farrell, 36, Coventry – 5 years 3 months

Thomas Higginson, 31, Coventry – 3 years 9 months

Michael York, 34, Broughton Astley – 6 years 3 months

Paul Meek, 40, Barwell – 7 years

Peter Tomkowicz, 47, Barwell – 7 years

Damien Haswell, 40, Barwell – 4 years 11 months

Daniel Barlow, 31, Earl Shilton – 5 years 3 months

Operation Spanned Nearly A Year

Police enforcement ran from May 2023 to April 2024, culminating in charges against all defendants in April 2024. Earlier in 2025, eight other men connected to the same network were jailed for over 60 years combined.