Taxi Driver Muhammad Nasir Jailed for Rape in Ashton Under Lyne

Muhammad Nasir, a taxi driver from Ashton Under Lyne, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison plus four years on license after being convicted of raping a woman in July 2021. The victim bravely reported the assault to police a month later, leading to Nasir’s arrest and conviction at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday 5 May.

Victims Courage Leads To Justice

The survivor and her mother reported the rape via LiveChat in August 2021, revealing that on 24 July, after a night out on Deansgate, the victim took an unbooked taxi driven by Nasir. Instead of heading straight home, Nasir diverted into a secluded cul-de-sac where he sexually assaulted her.

Extended Taxi Journey Exposed

Police detectives uncovered that the usual 20-minute taxi ride along the A6 took over three and a half hours that night. Nasir forced the victim to withdraw around £70 from an ATM before dropping her home.

Evidence And Arrest

CCTV footage from the nightclub showed the survivor entering the taxi, and the vehicle registration was linked to Nasir. Officers arrested him on 15 September 2021 at an Ashton Road address following the investigation.

Additional Court Orders And Sentence

Besides his prison sentence, Nasir received a lifetime restraining order banning him from ever becoming a taxi driver again. He will also remain on the sex offender register for life, ensuring long-term monitoring by authorities.