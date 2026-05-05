Ex-Met Police Officer Charged with Defrauding Luxury Retailers in London

A former Metropolitan Police officer, Sunna Harrison-Aziz, 28, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of defrauding luxury UK retailers by falsely claiming online deliveries were never received. The case, linked to a fraud investigation by the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, highlights serious criminal conduct within police ranks.

Luxury Brands Targeted

Harrison-Aziz is alleged to have defrauded brands including Christian Dior, Cartier, Moncler, and Currys. Items reportedly involved in the fraud include a Dior bikini valued at £700, a Cartier Mini Love wedding band worth £1,920, an Apple MacBook priced at £2,599, and a Moncler jacket costing £840.

Multiple Serious Charges

She faces five counts of corrupt or improper use of police powers, four counts of fraud by false representation, and one count of perverting the course of justice. Prosecutors say that from January to September 2022, Harrison-Aziz accessed police databases without authorisation, including checks for third parties allegedly connected to the fraudulent activity.

Obstruction Allegations

Harrison-Aziz is further accused of attempting to obstruct the police investigation by hiding her mobile phone, claiming it was lost or damaged, and later destroying it after a search of her home was conducted.

Next Steps Court

She appeared alongside co-defendant Edgar Morais, 30, accused of encouraging the misuse of police powers. A third defendant, Eugene Nunoo, 29, faces similar charges but was absent from court due to train cancellations. The case has been committed to Southwark Crown Court, with hearings scheduled to resume on 2 June.