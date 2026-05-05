Manhunt Launched After Woman Seriously Injured in Salisbury Assault

Police have launched a manhunt following a serious assault on a woman in Salisbury this afternoon. At 4.45pm, officers responded to reports of the attack at a Firsdown address, where the victim was seriously injured and taken to Southampton Hospital.

Armed Police Deployed

Armed officers were sent to Bishopdown Road as part of the search operation. Their presence has been ramped up to assist in locating the suspect linked to the assault.

Bomb Squad Involvement

The bomb squad attended an address in Spire View connected to the incident, indicating concerns over potential further risks at the scene.

Ongoing Searches

Police confirmed no arrests have been made yet. Extensive searches are underway across Salisbury with a heightened police presence expected to continue into the evening as enquiries remain active.