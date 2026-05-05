West Midlands Police Investigate Kingswinford Taxi Driver Assault

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was assaulted on Dubarry Avenue in Kingswinford. The incident occurred at approximately 12:10am on Sunday 29 March, prompting an urgent investigation by officers.

Police Seek Suspects

Officers are keen to identify and speak to two men believed to be connected to the attack on the taxi driver. The force has released its appeal to the public to assist with the ongoing inquiry.

Timeline Of Assault

The assault took place shortly after midnight on Dubarry Avenue, a quiet street in Kingswinford. Police response was swift following reports of the incident.

How To Help

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101. When providing information, callers should reference incident number 20/195422/26.

Community Safety Focus

The force emphasised the importance of community cooperation in tackling violence against local workers, urging vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activity to keep the area safe.