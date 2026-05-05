Trial Begins for West Bromwich Man Charged with Smethwick Woman’s Murder

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of 31-year-old Tanveer Singh from West Bromwich, charged with the murder of 41-year-old Shara Miller. Ms Miller’s body was found near Woodburn Road in Smethwick shortly after 6.10am on 11 August 2023, sparking a major investigation by West Midlands Police.

Body Discovered In Smethwick

Shara Miller, originally from Lincolnshire, was formally identified after detectives responded to the discovery of her body last summer. The location prompted a public appeal for information, including any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area.

Accused Pleads Not Guilty

Tanveer Singh, arrested and charged with Ms Miller’s murder, has entered a not-guilty plea. The trial is set to be heard before Judge Michael Chambers at the Crown Court in Birmingham.

Trial Set To Last Over

Proceedings are scheduled to start on Wednesday and run for just over a week, with jurors tasked with determining the outcome of this high-profile case.

Police Lead Major Investigation

West Midlands Police launched an extensive investigation after the discovery of Ms Miller’s body. The force continues to seek any further evidence from the public.