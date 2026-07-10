Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder following a devastating house fire in Cowes that claimed the life of Lucas Scutt.

Liam Matthews, of Spinnaker Road, Cowes, has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Lucas Scutt following an extensive investigation by detectives from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary under Operation Whinstone.

Emergency services were called to a terraced property in Ronsons Close, Cowes, during the early hours of Friday, June 26, after reports of a house fire.

Two people managed to escape the blaze, but Lucas Scutt was tragically found dead in an upstairs bedroom after firefighters brought the fire under control.

The investigation initially focused on suspected arson after officers believed the fire had started at the rear of the property. As enquiries progressed, detectives launched a murder investigation.

Following further forensic examinations and investigative work, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Matthews.

He has been charged with:

Murder

Arson with intent to endanger life

Failing to comply with a Section 49 notice requiring the disclosure of a key to protected information

Matthews, who had previously been released on bail while enquiries continued, has now been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Other suspects

Police confirmed that a second 24-year-old man from Cowes, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life, has been released with no further action.

A 59-year-old man from Cowes, who was also arrested in connection with the investigation, has likewise been released with no further action.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man from Ventnor, arrested on suspicion of murder, arson with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, remains on police bail until 27 September while further enquiries continue.

Family tribute

Earlier this week, the family of Lucas Scutt paid an emotional tribute to the 24-year-old as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal fire remains ongoing, and detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

As criminal proceedings are now active, everyone charged with an offence has the right to a fair trial.