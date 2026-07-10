Police appeal for witnesses and mobile phone footage after World Cup disorder outside Trowbridge bar

Police are appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage following a large disorder outside a sports bar in Trowbridge during England’s World Cup campaign.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Tuesday, June 17, outside Legends Sports Bar in Castle Street, while England supporters were watching one of the national team’s World Cup matches.

Wiltshire Police said a large group of people became involved in the disorder, during which numerous people were assaulted.

Officers have launched an investigation and, so far, a woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives believe a significant number of people witnessed the violence, with many thought to have filmed the incident on their mobile phones.

Police are now urging those people to come forward.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We are appealing for information and urging anyone with video footage of a disorder in Trowbridge to come forward.

“We believe there was a large crowd of people watching the incident unfold – many of these people are believed to have been filming the incident on phones.

“We are keen to speak to any of these witnesses who may be able to help officers conducting an investigation.”

Anyone with information or video footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260072514.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.