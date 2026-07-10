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ALUM ROCK Gun recovered as police investigate shooting of 16-year-old boy in Birmingham

Gun recovered as police investigate shooting of 16-year-old boy in Birmingham

Detectives investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Birmingham have recovered a firearm believed to be linked to the attack.

West Midlands Police said the weapon was discovered on Friday morning in an overgrown area beside a skatepark on Geranium Grove, Saltley.

The firearm will now undergo detailed forensic examination as officers investigate whether it was used in the shooting, which happened at the junction of Bowyer Road and St Saviour’s Road in Alum Rock at around 5.30pm on 1 July.

The teenage victim suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital following the incident. Police have since confirmed he has been discharged and is continuing his recovery.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested shortly after the shooting, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He appeared before the court and was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, a second 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He has since been released on conditional bail while detectives continue their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Today’s recovery of a firearm is another step forward in our investigation, and we continue to make good progress as we establish the full circumstances of the shooting.

“I would continue to encourage people to get in touch with us with any information, mobile phone footage, dashcam footage that may help our investigation.”

West Midlands Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force, quoting the investigation into the shooting in Alum Rock on 1 July.

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