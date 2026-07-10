Family pay tribute to woman, 42, who died following Gloucester house fire

The family of a woman who died after suffering severe burns in a house fire in Gloucester have paid tribute to their “beloved daughter and sister”.

Emergency services were called to a property on Attlebridge Way in the Kingsway area of Gloucester at around 5.25pm on Wednesday following reports of a house fire.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said Amy Louise Stafford, 42, was rescued from the property and taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with severe burn injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services and hospital staff, she sadly died later that evening.

In an emotional tribute, her family said:

“Our beloved daughter and sister Amy has tragically been taken from us. We do not have adequate words to express how we feel.

“A bright light in our lives has dimmed forever, our hearts will always seek out the warmth and love she brought to us all.

“We would like to give our thanks and appreciation to all of the rescue services who fought tirelessly to save our darling girl.

“Our love goes out to all Amy’s family and friends near and far. Goodbye dearest Amy, sleep now, we are so proud of our independent lady.”

A police cordon remained in place while investigators from Gloucestershire Constabulary and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service carried out a joint examination of the scene.

Police have since confirmed that crime scene investigators and fire investigators have completed their assessment and are satisfied there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in the incident.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the exact cause of the fire.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary.