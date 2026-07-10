Man in his 70s dies after being recovered from River Fowey in Cornwall

A man in his 70s has died after being recovered from the River Fowey in Cornwall, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called at around 4.35pm on Thursday after Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service reported that a person had entered the water.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police, alongside fire and ambulance crews, attended the scene where the man was recovered from the river.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, who immediately began life-saving treatment, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the death is currently being treated as a tragic accident and is not being treated as suspicious.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing on behalf of the coroner.