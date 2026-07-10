Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HEAT RECORDS UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

The UK has reached a historic weather milestone after recording temperatures of 35°C or higher in May, June and July for the first time since records began.

The Met Office confirmed the unprecedented run as the current heatwave is forecast to continue through the weekend and into next week, with much of England and Wales expected to remain above 30°C.

Scientists say 2026 has already rewritten the record books, with the UK experiencing eight days where temperatures have exceeded 34°C, breaking the previous record jointly held by 1976 and 2020.

Met Office Science Manager Dr Amy Doherty said: “This year has already seen a number of remarkable temperature milestones.

“Not only have we now recorded a record eight days with temperatures exceeding 34°C, surpassing the previous record held by 1976 and 2020, but it is also the first year in the UK weather record to see temperatures reach 35°C or higher in May, June and July.

“These records highlight just how notable this year has been for UK temperatures, with exceptional warmth observed across multiple months.”

Temperatures to remain above 30°C

Friday is expected to see temperatures reach 33°C to 35°C across parts of central and western England and Wales.

Southern Scotland could reach 30°C, while Northern Ireland is forecast to see highs of 27°C.

Although temperatures are expected to ease slightly after Friday’s peak, many areas of southern and western Britain are likely to remain above 30°C throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, forecasters predict:

  • 32°C to 34°C in Wales and southwest England.
  • Around 27°C in Scotland.
  • Up to 25°C in Northern Ireland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster David Hayter said the focus of the hottest conditions will gradually move westwards.

“Areas of central and southern England and Wales are expected to see several more consecutive days of temperatures above 30°C.

“While temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid-30°Cs through the weekend, the focus of the heat will gradually shift towards western parts of the UK.”

He added that northern Scotland would experience rain and cooler conditions before improving over the weekend, while isolated thunderstorms could develop across southern England from Monday.

Heat health alerts remain in force

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has Amber and Yellow Heat Health Alerts in place across large parts of England until Sunday, warning that prolonged high temperatures could pose increased health risks, particularly for older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

People are being urged to:

  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Avoid the midday sun where possible.
  • Wear sunscreen and appropriate clothing.
  • Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours and relatives.

Forecasters have also warned that UV levels will remain high or very high across much of the UK, while pollen levels are expected to stay high in many areas.

Extreme wildfire danger

The prolonged spell of hot, dry weather, combined with strengthening winds, has also prompted warnings over an extreme wildfire risk across many parts of England and Wales.

A spokesperson for the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said: “When the weather stays hot and dry, it only takes one spark to start a wildfire.

“What can begin as a small fire can spread incredibly quickly, putting people, homes, wildlife and our countryside at risk.”

The NFCC is urging the public to:

  • Avoid disposable barbecues in parks, countryside and moorland.
  • Properly extinguish cigarettes.
  • Dispose of rubbish responsibly to reduce the risk of accidental fires.

Water safety warning

With many people expected to head to beaches, rivers and lakes, safety organisations have also warned about the dangers of entering open water.

Despite the warm weather, rivers and seas can remain cold enough to trigger cold water shock, while stronger offshore winds expected across southern coastal areas could quickly carry paddleboarders and other water users away from shore.

Officials are urging people to check weather and wind conditions before entering the water and to wear appropriate flotation devices where possible as the exceptional summer heat continues

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
19-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Vehicle A36 Collision in Wiltshire

FATAL CRASH 19-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Vehicle A36 Collision in Wiltshire

UK News
Teenager Rescued by Bembridge RNLI and Coastguard at Luccombe Cliffs

CLIFF RESCUE Teenager Rescued by Bembridge RNLI and Coastguard at Luccombe Cliffs

UK News
Search Underway for Missing Man Adam Styles in Canterbury

FIND HIM Search Underway for Missing Man Adam Styles in Canterbury

UK News
M25 Emergency Roadworks Close Clockwise Carriageway Between J5 and J6

TRAFFIC ALERT M25 Emergency Roadworks Close Clockwise Carriageway Between J5 and J6

UK News
Court Told Hairdryer Found Next to Bed in Baby Dahlia-Rose Heat Injury Case

HEAD PURPLE Court Told Hairdryer Found Next to Bed in Baby Dahlia-Rose Heat Injury Case

UK News
Activist Danny Faces Charges Over Dover Port Exposés and Police Order Breach

REMAND ON THE CARDS Activist Danny Faces Charges Over Dover Port Exposés and Police Order Breach

UK News
Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

BIT SAUCY Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

UK News
Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

MURDER CHARGE Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

UK News
Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

FIRE PROBE Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

UK News
Man Charged Over American Bulldog Attack at Eltham High Street Shop

DOG ATTACK Man Charged Over American Bulldog Attack at Eltham High Street Shop

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

HEAT RECORDS UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

UK News
UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

UK News
London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

EXTREME RISK London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

UK News
London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

UK News
Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

SIREN TEST Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

UK News
Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

UK News
Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

UK News
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

COURT BLOW High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

MURDER PROBE Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

WIDDECOMBE MURDER Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

LAKE TRAGEDY Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

WILDFIRE ERUPTS Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
Watch Live