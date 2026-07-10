UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

The UK has reached a historic weather milestone after recording temperatures of 35°C or higher in May, June and July for the first time since records began.

The Met Office confirmed the unprecedented run as the current heatwave is forecast to continue through the weekend and into next week, with much of England and Wales expected to remain above 30°C.

Scientists say 2026 has already rewritten the record books, with the UK experiencing eight days where temperatures have exceeded 34°C, breaking the previous record jointly held by 1976 and 2020.

Met Office Science Manager Dr Amy Doherty said: “This year has already seen a number of remarkable temperature milestones.

“Not only have we now recorded a record eight days with temperatures exceeding 34°C, surpassing the previous record held by 1976 and 2020, but it is also the first year in the UK weather record to see temperatures reach 35°C or higher in May, June and July.

“These records highlight just how notable this year has been for UK temperatures, with exceptional warmth observed across multiple months.”

Temperatures to remain above 30°C

Friday is expected to see temperatures reach 33°C to 35°C across parts of central and western England and Wales.

Southern Scotland could reach 30°C, while Northern Ireland is forecast to see highs of 27°C.

Although temperatures are expected to ease slightly after Friday’s peak, many areas of southern and western Britain are likely to remain above 30°C throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, forecasters predict:

32°C to 34°C in Wales and southwest England.

in Wales and southwest England. Around 27°C in Scotland.

in Scotland. Up to 25°C in Northern Ireland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster David Hayter said the focus of the hottest conditions will gradually move westwards.

“Areas of central and southern England and Wales are expected to see several more consecutive days of temperatures above 30°C.

“While temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid-30°Cs through the weekend, the focus of the heat will gradually shift towards western parts of the UK.”

He added that northern Scotland would experience rain and cooler conditions before improving over the weekend, while isolated thunderstorms could develop across southern England from Monday.

Heat health alerts remain in force

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has Amber and Yellow Heat Health Alerts in place across large parts of England until Sunday, warning that prolonged high temperatures could pose increased health risks, particularly for older people, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

People are being urged to:

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid the midday sun where possible.

Wear sunscreen and appropriate clothing.

Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours and relatives.

Forecasters have also warned that UV levels will remain high or very high across much of the UK, while pollen levels are expected to stay high in many areas.

Extreme wildfire danger

The prolonged spell of hot, dry weather, combined with strengthening winds, has also prompted warnings over an extreme wildfire risk across many parts of England and Wales.

A spokesperson for the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said: “When the weather stays hot and dry, it only takes one spark to start a wildfire.

“What can begin as a small fire can spread incredibly quickly, putting people, homes, wildlife and our countryside at risk.”

The NFCC is urging the public to:

Avoid disposable barbecues in parks, countryside and moorland.

Properly extinguish cigarettes.

Dispose of rubbish responsibly to reduce the risk of accidental fires.

Water safety warning

With many people expected to head to beaches, rivers and lakes, safety organisations have also warned about the dangers of entering open water.

Despite the warm weather, rivers and seas can remain cold enough to trigger cold water shock, while stronger offshore winds expected across southern coastal areas could quickly carry paddleboarders and other water users away from shore.

Officials are urging people to check weather and wind conditions before entering the water and to wear appropriate flotation devices where possible as the exceptional summer heat continues