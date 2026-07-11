Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

BAFTA-winning actor Micheal Ward has been cleared of all rape and sexual assault charges following a two-week trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Ward, 28, who is best known for his roles in Top Boy, Blue Story and Small Axe, was unanimously found not guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault relating to an alleged incident in January 2023.

The charges centred on an encounter in the back of a Mercedes after Ward and the complainant met at a New Year’s party in east London.

Throughout the investigation and trial, Ward denied all allegations, maintaining that the sexual encounter had been consensual. He told the court the complainant had been an “active participant” and said he would never have engaged in sexual activity if he believed she was not consenting.

The complainant told jurors she felt “numb” and “scared” during the encounter and said she wanted it to stop, claiming she felt she had “no choice” once inside the vehicle.

During the trial, the defence challenged the complainant’s account, pointing to evidence including messages exchanged after the incident, her online searches relating to Ward before the party, and other inconsistencies they argued undermined the prosecution’s case.

After deliberating for five hours and 25 minutes, the jury returned unanimous not guilty verdicts on all five charges. Ward became visibly emotional, breaking down in tears in the dock as each verdict was delivered before embracing members of his legal team.

Following the verdict, Ward’s solicitor said the case had had a profound impact on the actor’s personal life and career, which had effectively been on hold for more than three years.

In a statement, Ward thanked the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence and said he was relieved to have cleared his name. He also acknowledged the seriousness of sexual offence allegations and expressed gratitude to his family, friends and legal team for supporting him throughout the proceedings.