Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE BLUNDER Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

An Algerian-born man who was caught “red-handed” trying to rape a lone woman near Buckingham Palace was released by police and remained at liberty for a year before being brought to justice, a judge has revealed. Ramzi Barkat, 54, was jailed for seven years and three months at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of attempted rape and assaulting one of three young soldiers who heroically intervened to stop the attack. Sentencing Barkat, Judge Justin Cole condemned the handling of the case, describing the police investigation as a “catalogue of incompetencies” and saying the public would be “appalled” that the defendant had been allowed to walk free despite being detained at the scene. The court heard Barkat followed a woman as she left St James’s Park in the early hours of 7 September 2024. After she rejected his attempts to flirt with her, he tackled her to the ground, grabbed her wrists and straddled her in an attempt to rape her. Her screams alerted three young soldiers nearby, who rushed to her aid, pulled Barkat away and prevented the attack from escalating. During the intervention, Barkat also assaulted one of the soldiers. Judge Cole described Barkat as a “predator” who had deliberately targeted a lone and vulnerable woman. However, he reserved some of his strongest criticism for the police response after Barkat’s arrest. The judge said Barkat had been released either on police bail or under investigation shortly after the complainant was interviewed, despite the strength of the evidence against him.

“He was simply let go in a situation in which frankly he had been caught red-handed and presented a continuing danger to the public,” Judge Cole said.

He continued:

“The bottom line is this man was set free for a period of a year, a year to do what he likes, in a situation where he had attacked a lone female in a park. The public would be appalled to hear of such laxity.”

Barkat, of Mildmay Road in north London, denied attempting to rape the woman, claiming he had only intended to steal her mobile phone. A jury rejected his account and found him guilty of attempted rape and assault. In addition to his prison sentence, Barkat was made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a 10-year restraining order to protect the victim. Judge Cole also announced he would nominate the three soldiers whose swift actions stopped the attack for High Sheriff Bravery Awards, praising their courage in intervening and preventing what could have been a far more serious outcome.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Forensic expert tells court baby’s DNA found on hairdryer nozzle in Aberdeen murder trial

DNA LINKS Forensic expert tells court baby’s DNA found on hairdryer nozzle in Aberdeen murder trial

UK News
Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

INDUSTRIAL INFERNO Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

UK News
SNP Councillor Suspended After Vote to Let Convicted Rapist Keep Taxi Operator’s Licence

SNP Councillor Suspended After Vote to Let Convicted Rapist Keep Taxi Operator’s Licence

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

WIDDECOMBE MURDER Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

LAKE TRAGEDY Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

SMUGGLERS LOCKED UP People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

WILDFIRE ERUPTS Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
Taylor Wimpey Fined £300k for Sewage Pollution in Sedgefield Stream

POLLLUTION FINED Taylor Wimpey Fined £300k for Sewage Pollution in Sedgefield Stream

UK News
Bushfire Beside Railway Tracks Causes Major Disruption at Stratford Station

MAJOR BLAZE Bushfire Beside Railway Tracks Causes Major Disruption at Stratford Station

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Carli Lloyd refuses to apologise for criticism of Christian Pulisic despite injury revelation

LLOYD DEFIANT Carli Lloyd refuses to apologise for criticism of Christian Pulisic despite injury revelation

UK News
Carli Lloyd refuses to apologise for criticism of Christian Pulisic despite injury revelation

Carli Lloyd refuses to apologise for criticism of Christian Pulisic despite injury revelation

UK News
Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

PITBALL ATTACK Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

UK News
Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

Woman injured and pet cat killed after suspected pit bull attack in Broadstairs

UK News
Firefighters Join UK Convoy Delivering Fire Engines and Equipment to Ukraine

FIRE AID Firefighters Join UK Convoy Delivering Fire Engines and Equipment to Ukraine

UK News
Firefighters Join UK Convoy Delivering Fire Engines and Equipment to Ukraine

Firefighters Join UK Convoy Delivering Fire Engines and Equipment to Ukraine

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

WICKED HUMAN Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

UK News
Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

Grenfell fraudster jailed after trying to steal disaster support funds using a resident’s identity

UK News
Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

GRAVE CONCERNS Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

UK News
Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

UK News
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

CLEARED BY JURY Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

UK News
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police release CCTV image after teenage girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Sheffield

SEX ASSAULT Police release CCTV image after teenage girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Sheffield

UK News
Police release CCTV image after teenage girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Sheffield

Police release CCTV image after teenage girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Sheffield

UK News
Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

POLICE BLUNDER Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

UK News
Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

UK News
Irish man jailed for 14 years for murdering American tourist in Hungary

DEFENCE REJECTED Irish man jailed for 14 years for murdering American tourist in Hungary

UK News
Irish man jailed for 14 years for murdering American tourist in Hungary

Irish man jailed for 14 years for murdering American tourist in Hungary

UK News
Watch Live