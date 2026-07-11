Algerian predator caught trying to rape woman near Buckingham Palace was released for a year despite being detained at the scene

An Algerian-born man who was caught “red-handed” trying to rape a lone woman near Buckingham Palace was released by police and remained at liberty for a year before being brought to justice, a judge has revealed. Ramzi Barkat, 54, was jailed for seven years and three months at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of attempted rape and assaulting one of three young soldiers who heroically intervened to stop the attack. Sentencing Barkat, Judge Justin Cole condemned the handling of the case, describing the police investigation as a “catalogue of incompetencies” and saying the public would be “appalled” that the defendant had been allowed to walk free despite being detained at the scene. The court heard Barkat followed a woman as she left St James’s Park in the early hours of 7 September 2024. After she rejected his attempts to flirt with her, he tackled her to the ground, grabbed her wrists and straddled her in an attempt to rape her. Her screams alerted three young soldiers nearby, who rushed to her aid, pulled Barkat away and prevented the attack from escalating. During the intervention, Barkat also assaulted one of the soldiers. Judge Cole described Barkat as a “predator” who had deliberately targeted a lone and vulnerable woman. However, he reserved some of his strongest criticism for the police response after Barkat’s arrest. The judge said Barkat had been released either on police bail or under investigation shortly after the complainant was interviewed, despite the strength of the evidence against him.

“He was simply let go in a situation in which frankly he had been caught red-handed and presented a continuing danger to the public,” Judge Cole said.

He continued:

“The bottom line is this man was set free for a period of a year, a year to do what he likes, in a situation where he had attacked a lone female in a park. The public would be appalled to hear of such laxity.”

Barkat, of Mildmay Road in north London, denied attempting to rape the woman, claiming he had only intended to steal her mobile phone. A jury rejected his account and found him guilty of attempted rape and assault. In addition to his prison sentence, Barkat was made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a 10-year restraining order to protect the victim. Judge Cole also announced he would nominate the three soldiers whose swift actions stopped the attack for High Sheriff Bravery Awards, praising their courage in intervening and preventing what could have been a far more serious outcome.