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MANHUNT £7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £7,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man who was convicted of causing the death of his seven-month-old daughter in a drink-drive crash and is now wanted after failing to appear in court. Emmanuel Sakyi, 31, formerly of Garraways, Milton Keynes, was convicted in his absence at Aylesbury Crown Court after being found guilty by a unanimous jury. He has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment but remains wanted after failing to attend court.

Baby daughter died in head-on crash

The conviction relates to a fatal collision on Sunday, 4 December 2022, when Sakyi drove his grey Peugeot 508 on the wrong side of the road between Bond Avenue and Fenny Lock Roundabout in Milton Keynes. The court heard he was more than two-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit when his vehicle collided head-on with a green Fiat 500. Tragically, his seven-month-old daughter, Emmanuela, died from injuries sustained in the collision. Investigators said the infant had not been properly secured in an appropriate child seat at the time of the crash. Following the collision, Sakyi left the scene before later being arrested. He subsequently failed to appear before the court and is now being sought by police.

Public appeal

Sakyi is described as being of medium build, around 5ft 3in tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £7,500 for information that directly leads to his arrest. Anyone who knows where Emmanuel Sakyi is, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers said all information provided is 100% anonymous, and callers will never be asked to reveal their identity.

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