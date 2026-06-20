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GROWING CONCERNS Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing From Maidstone to Redhill

Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing From Maidstone to Redhill

Surrey Police are urgently seeking the public’s help to find 12-year-old Etana and 17-year-old Kieran, who went missing after travelling from Maidstone, Kent to the Redhill area by train at around 3.30am on Friday, 19 June. Concern grows for their welfare as they have not been seen since.

Missing Teenager Descriptions

  • Kieran: British Caribbean, 5’3″, medium build, brown eyes, visible tattoos and scars on arms. Last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.
  • Etana: Black British Italian, notably tall at 5’9″ for her age, slim build, brown eyes, long green/gold hair. Last seen wearing a black jacket, shorts and Nike trainers.

Police Concern And Appeal

Authorities are worried about their safety and urge anyone who spots the teenagers or has information about their whereabouts to get in touch with Surrey Police immediately. Tips can be sent via direct message quoting reference SYP-20260619-0285.

Travel And Search Efforts

It is believed both teenagers left Maidstone early Friday morning and travelled by train toward Redhill. Investigations remain ongoing as officers follow up on all leads to locate the missing youths.

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