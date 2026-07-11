Police release image of two men after man suffers life-changing injuries in Coventry assault

Police have released an image of two men they want to identify following a serious assault outside a pub in Coventry that left a man with life-changing injuries.

West Midlands Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man in his 50s was seriously assaulted outside a pub at the junction of Holbrook Lane and Lythalls Lane.

The incident happened at around 11.55pm on 3 May.

The victim sustained life-changing injuries and continues to receive support as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers have released an image of two men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police said one of the men is believed to have been wearing a black shell jacket over a red T-shirt on the night of the incident.

Detectives are urging anyone who recognises either of the men, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference 20/236248/26.