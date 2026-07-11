Police launch major investigation after 78-year-old woman found dead at Dartmoor home

A murder investigation has been launched after a 78-year-old woman was found dead with serious injuries at her home on Dartmoor.

Police were called to the property in Haytor by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday, 9 July, where Ann Widdecombe, 78, was sadly pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team have since launched a major murder enquiry and are carrying out extensive investigations to establish exactly what happened.

In an update issued on Saturday, police confirmed that a 26-year-old man, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, 10 July, has now been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said the investigation remains fast-moving and that officers are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry.

He said: “Our priority remains identifying those responsible and ensuring that all available evidence is thoroughly examined.

“Detectives continue to carry out numerous enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

He confirmed officers were called to Miss Widdecombe’s home after concerns were raised by the ambulance service.

“Sadly, 78-year-old Miss Widdecombe was located deceased within the property. She had sustained serious injuries,” he said.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

A police cordon remains in place around the property while forensic specialists continue examining the scene. Road closures are also in force, with officers carrying out house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV from the surrounding area.

Describing the incident as “extremely tragic”, Assistant Chief Constable Longman said:

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Miss Widdecombe at this difficult time.

“Our murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened.”

Police are urging anyone who may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

Officers have also appealed to the public not to speculate about the circumstances of the death, particularly on social media, warning that doing so could hinder the investigation and cause further distress to the victim’s loved ones.

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage is asked to submit it through the police Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) or contact police via their website, quoting reference 50260179119 and Operation Hunlen.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.