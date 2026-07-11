Four burglars jailed after police stop car carrying stolen property and burglary tools

Four men have been jailed after police uncovered a series of burglaries across Hertfordshire and neighbouring counties following the stop of a suspicious vehicle. Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Mobile Support Team (MST) identified a vehicle linked to the offences travelling through the Thames Valley area in February. After stopping the vehicle, officers carried out a search and discovered a telescopic ladder, crowbars, gloves, cleaning fluid and a quantity of stolen property. Police also found that three of the four occupants were carrying walkie-talkies strapped to their bodies, which investigators said were being used to coordinate the burglaries. All four men were arrested at the scene.

Charged with conspiracy to commit burglary

Following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Series Investigation Unit (CSIU), the men were charged in connection with a series of burglaries committed in Berkhamsted and neighbouring counties between 27 January and 3 February. The group appeared before St Albans Crown Court on Friday, 26 June, where each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Sentenced

The court imposed the following prison sentences:

Bruno Hoxha , 40, of no fixed abode – 18 months’ imprisonment

, 40, of no fixed abode – Damia Docaj , 32, of Homemead, Gravesend, Kent – 11 months’ imprisonment

, 32, of – Valentin Lico , 36, of Harrowden Road, Sheffield – 11 months’ imprisonment

, 36, of – Ervis Pllumbi, 35, of no fixed abode – 11 months’ imprisonment

Police said the investigation disrupted an organised burglary team operating across multiple counties and removed those responsible from the streets. Hertfordshire Constabulary has urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activity, adding that information from the public remains vital in tackling organised acquisitive crime.