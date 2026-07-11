Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CAUGHT RED HANDED Four burglars jailed after police stop car carrying stolen property and burglary tools

Four burglars jailed after police stop car carrying stolen property and burglary tools

Four men have been jailed after police uncovered a series of burglaries across Hertfordshire and neighbouring counties following the stop of a suspicious vehicle. Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Mobile Support Team (MST) identified a vehicle linked to the offences travelling through the Thames Valley area in February. After stopping the vehicle, officers carried out a search and discovered a telescopic ladder, crowbars, gloves, cleaning fluid and a quantity of stolen property. Police also found that three of the four occupants were carrying walkie-talkies strapped to their bodies, which investigators said were being used to coordinate the burglaries. All four men were arrested at the scene.

Charged with conspiracy to commit burglary

Following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Series Investigation Unit (CSIU), the men were charged in connection with a series of burglaries committed in Berkhamsted and neighbouring counties between 27 January and 3 February. The group appeared before St Albans Crown Court on Friday, 26 June, where each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Sentenced

The court imposed the following prison sentences:

  • Bruno Hoxha, 40, of no fixed abode – 18 months’ imprisonment
  • Damia Docaj, 32, of Homemead, Gravesend, Kent11 months’ imprisonment
  • Valentin Lico, 36, of Harrowden Road, Sheffield11 months’ imprisonment
  • Ervis Pllumbi, 35, of no fixed abode – 11 months’ imprisonment

Police said the investigation disrupted an organised burglary team operating across multiple counties and removed those responsible from the streets. Hertfordshire Constabulary has urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activity, adding that information from the public remains vital in tackling organised acquisitive crime.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

UK News
Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

TRIO CHARGED Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

UK News
High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

AVOID THE AREA High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

UK News
Forensic expert tells court baby’s DNA found on hairdryer nozzle in Aberdeen murder trial

DNA LINKS Forensic expert tells court baby’s DNA found on hairdryer nozzle in Aberdeen murder trial

UK News
Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

INDUSTRIAL INFERNO Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

UK News
SNP Councillor Suspended After Vote to Let Convicted Rapist Keep Taxi Operator’s Licence

SNP Councillor Suspended After Vote to Let Convicted Rapist Keep Taxi Operator’s Licence

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

WIDDECOMBE MURDER Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

LAKE TRAGEDY Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

SMUGGLERS LOCKED UP People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

OPEN MIND Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

UK News
Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

Former minister Ann Widdecombe found dead as police launch murder investigation

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Canterbury man with links across southern England

MAJOR SEARCH Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Canterbury man with links across southern England

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Canterbury man with links across southern England

Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Canterbury man with links across southern England

UK News
Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

UK News
Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

Family pay tribute to cyclist, 26, killed in Wilton collision

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

HGV ARREST Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

UK News
Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

Child seriously injured in lorry collision as man arrested in Ongar

UK News
Police release image of two men after man suffers life-changing injuries in Coventry assault

LIFE CHANGING Police release image of two men after man suffers life-changing injuries in Coventry assault

UK News
Police release image of two men after man suffers life-changing injuries in Coventry assault

Police release image of two men after man suffers life-changing injuries in Coventry assault

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

FIND DIANA Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

MANHUNT £7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

UK News
£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

£7,500 reward offered to help find fugitive jailed for causing baby’s death by dangerous driving

UK News
Police release CCTV image after man, 62, suffers broken jaw in Enfield park assault

JAW BREAKER Police release CCTV image after man, 62, suffers broken jaw in Enfield park assault

UK News
Police release CCTV image after man, 62, suffers broken jaw in Enfield park assault

Police release CCTV image after man, 62, suffers broken jaw in Enfield park assault

UK News
Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

BUS SEX ATTACK Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

UK News
Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

UK News
Watch Live