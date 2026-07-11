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FIND DIANA Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Ashford with black Labrador

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate an 82-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Ashford.

Diane Van Wyk was last seen in the A251 Faversham Road area at around 10pm on Friday, 10 July, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Diane is described as white, with a slim build and long brown greying hair, which she wears in a plait.

When she was last seen, she was wearing dark blue shorts with white stripes down the sides, a black fleece jacket, and sandals.

Police believe Diane may be walking with her black Labrador dog.

Kent Police are urging anyone who has seen Diane, her dog, or who may know where she is to come forward as soon as possible.

Anyone with critical information regarding Diane’s whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 10-2288.

For any other information, contact Kent Police via the live chat service on its website or by calling 101.

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