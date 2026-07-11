Police appeal to identify man after teenage girl sexually assaulted on Nottingham bus

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace after a teenage girl was reportedly sexually assaulted while travelling on a bus in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said the incident took place on a number 44 bus travelling from Nottingham city centre to Gedling between 7.17am and 7.47am on Tuesday, 9 June.
The teenage victim reported being inappropriately touched by another passenger during the journey.
As part of the investigation, detectives have issued an image of a man wearing a distinctive red hat who was seen getting on and off the bus around the time of the alleged offence.
Officers believe he may have information that could help with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “The man pictured wearing a distinctive-looking red hat was seen to get on and get off the bus around the time of the incident.
“Officers believe he may have information that could help them with their inquiries, so have requested that anyone who knows him shares this information.”
Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 143 of 9 June 2026.
Police are also keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the number 44 bus during the time of the incident and may have witnessed what happened or has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage that could assist detectives.
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