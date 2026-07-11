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GOLDEN TICKET Disgraced X Factor star Danny Tetley released from prison after serving a custodial term

Disgraced X Factor star Danny Tetley released from prison after serving a custodial term

Disgraced former X Factor contestant Danny Tetley has been released from prison after serving the custodial portion of his sentence for sexually abusing seven boys. Tetley, 44, of Wibsey, West Yorkshire, was jailed for 17 years in 2020 after being convicted of a series of sexual offences involving teenage boys. The former singer, who reached the semi-finals of ITV’s The X Factor in 2018, was sentenced to nine years in custody followed by eight years on extended licence. According to the Ministry of Justice, Tetley has now been released after serving the custodial element of his sentence.

Groomed boys with money

The court heard during his trial that Tetley exploited his television fame to groom and manipulate boys, persuading them to send him indecent images in exchange for money. Sentencing him in 2020, Judge Jonathan Durham Hall KC, then Recorder of Bradford, described Tetley’s offending as highly predatory. He told the defendant:

“You exploited the status of your success. You traded on it to satisfy your perverted sexual needs.”

The judge also described Tetley as “a despicable creature”, referring to a pre-sentence report which found he had demonstrated persistent predatory and manipulative behaviour towards children.

Strict licence conditions

Confirming his release, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said:

“These were horrific crimes and our thoughts remain with the victims.

“Offenders whose release is directed by the independent Parole Board are supervised by the Probation Service and are subject to strict conditions including restrictions on their movements and contact with others.

“They can be recalled to prison for breaching these conditions or exhibiting behaviour suggesting they pose an increased risk to the public.”

Tetley will now remain on extended licence until the expiry of his sentence, during which time he will be supervised by the Probation Service and required to comply with strict conditions. Any breach of those conditions could result in him being recalled to prison.

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