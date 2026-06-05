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DIED AT SCENE Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

Bilal Tahir, 29, has been jailed for 15 years after causing a fatal crash on the M20 near West Kingsdown on 17 October 2022. The speeding driver reached speeds of over 100mph in heavy rain before colliding with two women on the hard shoulder, resulting in their deaths. Kent Police used GPS data for the first time in a collision case in the county to secure the conviction.

Fatal Speeding In Rain

On the morning of the crash, standing water on the motorway caused Dr Habiba Hajallie to lose control and end up facing the wrong way on the hard shoulder. Lisa Webber and Mark Heap stopped to assist her but were struck by Tahir’s BMW X5, travelling at nearly 100mph. Both women died at the scene, while Mr Heap was seriously injured.  

Evidence from GPS Data

Though Tahir initially denied speeding during a police interview, vehicle and mobile phone data revealed he had been consistently driving above the speed limit. Five seconds before impact, he was recorded at 98mph, losing control after hitting water on the road.

Heavy Sentence And Driving Ban

At the Old Bailey on 5 June 2026, Tahir pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He received a 15-year prison sentence and a 16-year driving ban.

Police Condemn Reckless Driving

“Bilal Tahir was speeding recklessly in appalling weather conditions, showing a complete disregard for the safety of others,” said Detective Constable Jim Galbraith. “His actions devastated multiple lives. Kent Police will continue to take strong action against dangerous drivers.”

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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