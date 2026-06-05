Paul Quinn jailed 24 years for 2003 Salford rape after wrongful conviction

Paul Quinn, 52, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for raping a young mother in Salford, Greater Manchester, in 2003. The case came to light after Andrew Malkinson was wrongly convicted of the crime and served 17 years behind bars before being exonerated. The sentencing follows a fresh trial at Manchester Crown Court, where advances in DNA testing linked Quinn to the offence.

Harsh Sentence Explained

Justice Robert Bright described the sentence as “unusually harsh but unavoidable” given the extreme nature of the crime and Quinn’s history. The judge highlighted Quinn’s violent attack, which was “unusually violent even by stranger rape standards”, and added three extra years for the risk Quinn poses to the public. Quinn showed no remorse and has a history of violence towards women and intoxication.

Possible Parole After 14 Years

Quinn could be released on parole after serving 14 years of his 24-year term, including time already served. Justice Bright emphasised that Quinn must comply with strict licence conditions or face recall to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Recognising Harm To Innocent Man

The judge acknowledged the injustice done to Andrew Malkinson, who spent nearly two decades wrongfully imprisoned. Bright said, “It is utterly clear that Paul Quinn knew another man was convicted and imprisoned for his crime. This harm cannot be ignored.” The judge noted Quinn must have been aware that Malkinson’s imprisonment was wrongful.

Victims Courage Praised

Justice Bright praised the victim, calling her a “hero” for coming forward and seeking the truth, despite the trauma endured. The victim’s impact statement described living in “constant fear” and the lasting physical and emotional scars from the attack. The judge rejected terms like “victim” or “complainant” as inadequate and instead chose to refer to her as “hero” for her bravery in court.

Inquiry Into Miscarriage Of Justice

A public inquiry is underway into the case. A 2024 review revealed police failings that delayed Malkinson’s exoneration by a decade. Five former and one current Greater Manchester Police officers face investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The chair and chief executive of the Criminal Cases Review Commission have resigned amid the fallout.